ASEAN-India leaders come together for group picture in Bangkok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders came together for a group picture during the 16th ASEAN-India summit in Thailand's Bangkok.

State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte and other seven leaders were present at the event. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has 11 member states including India. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising 12 countries in Southeast Asia, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and sociocultural integration among its members and other countries in Asia.