ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit 2018: PM Modi meets counterparts of Laos, Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith in Delhi today. PM Modi also met his Malaysian counterpart Najib Razak later during the day. Earlier, leaders of 10 ASEAN countries attended the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. PM Modi had invited the ASEAN leaders for the 'India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit' and also asked them to preside during the Republic Day celebrations. The ASEAN countries comprise of Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.