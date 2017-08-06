Asean crucial to Asia-Pacific security: India

Manila/New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) India on Sunday said that the 10-nation Asean bloc plays a central role in the security of the Asia-Pacific region.

"From the Indian perspective, Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) occupies a central place in the security architecture of the Asia-Pacific region," Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh said in his speech at the 15th Asean-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Manila.

"It is our view that precisely because Asean represents the cultural, commercial and physical cross-roads of the region, it has a unique ability to reflect and harmonise larger interests of the world beyond it," he said.

This year is being commemorated as the 25th year of the dialogue partnership between India and Asean which comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Philippines holds the Chair of the Asean this year, the 50th year of the bloc's formation.

Singh said that the Philippines, as Chair, was ably stewarding the golden jubilee celebrations with the overall theme of "Partnering for Change, Engaging the World".

"In consonance, the theme of our silver jubilee celebrations (25th year of India-Asean dialogue partnership), which commenced earlier this year, 'Shared Values, Common Destiny', is an acknowledgment of our shared socio-cultural, economic and political destiny," he said.

"On our 25th anniversary, the flower of our relationship, which spans 30 dialogue mechanisms, including an annual summit and seven ministerial dialogues, is in full blossom, with the strategic, political, economic and cultural petals aglow."

Singh said that the silver jubilee of the dialogue partnership is being celebrated through a broad range of governmental, business, diaspora, cultural and civil society interactions in India as also in Asean nations, and culminating in a special Asean India Commemorative Summit, "which would be an affirmation of our shared quest for prosperity, stability and security".

India has been actively boosting its economic and strategic security ties with the Asean nations under the government's Act East Policy.

