Ascendas-Singbridge Group to develop new IT Park

Chennai, Jan 3 (IANS) Ascendas-Singbridge Group, a leading sustainable urban development and business space solutions provider, on Thursday announced the acquisition of 12.20 acre land in Chennai to set up a new IT Park.

Acquired from GSquare Group, the land was located on Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Road, an upcoming IT corridor connected to Old Mahabalipuram Road and Grand Southern Trunk Road, the two existing major IT corridors in Chennai.

With a total development potential of 2.30 million sq feet, the land would be developed into an IT park with supporting amenities, a trademark of Ascendas-Singbridge Group's IT parks in India.

The first phase will offer about 1.10 million sq feet of Grade A business space and construction would commence soon, a company release said.

It would be named International Tech Park Chennai (ITPC)-Radial Road, after the flagship ITPC-Taramani.

--IANS

