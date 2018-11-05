Asaduddin Owaisi terms TDP-Congress alliance as 'East India Company 2018'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his ongoing efforts to tie up with the opposition Congress and other parties ahead of Assembly elections in Telangana. "Congress-TDP alliance is East India Company, will people sitting in New Delhi, Nagpur or Vijayawada will take decisions of Telangana, this is why it is necessary to counter this modern East India company", said Owaisi, while addressing the gathering in Telangana.