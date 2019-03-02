Asaduddin Owaisi takes jibe at PM Modi's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' program

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a fresh jibe against PM Modi's program 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot'. "You may doubt that I am patriotic or not as I am a Muslim and, but if BJP talks about 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot', let me tell them that 'Meri sarhad mazboot to mera desh mazboot', said Owaisi in Hyderabad. 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' is program held by PM Modi, where he interacts with BJP workers via video conference.