All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi acknowledged that 'Triple Talaq' is erroneous and retracting marriage in such a way is immoral but he did not sojourn there. Owaisi continued to take a dig at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to his marital status. In August, the Supreme Court termed 'Triple Talaq' as illegal and unconstitutional.