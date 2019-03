While addressing a public meeting at 61st revival day of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Pakistan Prime Minister talked of Tipu Sultan and Bahadur Shah Zafar in his assembly, Tipu Sultan wasn't enemy of Hindus but adversary of the enemies of his sultanate. He talks about atom bomb, it's weird. We have it too. Handle your Lashkar-e-Shiateen and Jaish-e-Shiateen."