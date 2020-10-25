Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Muslims Are Not Kids to be Misguided' Over Mohan Bhagwat's CAA Remark

New Delhi, October 25: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said Muslims were misled about the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA. Mohan Bhagwat's remark drew a sharp response from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lawmaker Asaduddin Owaisi who said Muslims are not "kids" who can be misguided. Why Citizenship Amendment Act+NRC Raise Fear And Concerns: A Multi-Dimensional Take.

Also Read | Hathras Rape Case: 2 AMU Doctors Connected to the Case Removed From Post, a Day After CBI Team Visited the Hospital

"We’re not kids to be 'misguided'. BJP didn’t mince words about what CAA+NRC were meant to do. If it’s not about Muslims, just remove all references to religion from the law (sic)," Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted. "We'll protest against any law with religion as basis of citizenship. I also want to tell Congress, RJD & their clones: your silence during the agitation is not forgotten. While BJP leaders were calling people of Seemanchal 'ghuspethiye', RJD-INC didn't open their mouths once," the Hyderabad MP added. Hindutva is the Essence of This Nation: Mohan Bhagwat.

Asaduddin Owaisi Replies to Mohan Bhagwat on CAA:

Also Read | ISIS Magazine Attempts to Instigate Indian Muslims, Calls for Jihad to Avenge Babri Masjid Demolition

We'll protest against any law with religion as basis of citizenship. I also want to tell Congress, RJD & their clones: your silence during the agitation is not forgotten. While BJP leaders were calling people of Seemanchal 'ghuspethiye', RJD-INC didn't open their mouths once [2] — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 25, 2020





Earlier today, Bhagwat said the RSS is not against any particular religious community and Muslims were "misguided" that the CAA was brought to restrict their population. "CAA doesn't oppose any specific religious community. Yet few protested against this law and misguided our Muslim brothers by their false propaganda that this law was brought for restricting the Muslim population. So, due to this, there were further protests," the RSS chief opined. He was speaking at the Sangh’s annual Vijayadashami rally in Nagpur.

Many suspects that the Modi government wants to target Muslims through the National Register of Citizens and that's why it has brought the Citizenship Amendment Act which gives Indian citizenship to immigrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh but not if they are Muslims. While non-Muslims left out of the NRC could be able to get citizenship under the CAA, Muslims who could not make the list may be deported or sent to detention centres.