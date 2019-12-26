Asaduddin Owaisi, Rahul Gandhi want civil war in India: Giriraj Singh

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Giriraj Singh, hit back at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Population Register (NPR). Giriraj Singh said Asaduddin Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi want to divide India. "What Mughals and Britishers could not do, that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, tukde-tukde gang and Owaisi want to do. They want to divide India. They want a civil war in India," said the Bharatiya Janta Party leader while talking to ANI.