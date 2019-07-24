Asaduddin Owaisi objects UAPA Amendment Bill in LS, says 'Congress is main culprit'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) cheif Asaduddin Owaisi objected Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act Bill 2019 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. While discussing the law, Asaduddin Owaisi questioned Home Minister Amit Shah and asked about zero tolerance miscarriages of justice as officials don't get suspended. He also blamed Congress for brining the UAPA law, "I blame Congress for this, they are the culprit for bringing in this law. When they are in power they are bigger than Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), when they lose power they become big brother of Muslims," he further added. According to the amendment, an individual will be declared as a terrorist if he commits or participates in acts of terrorism, prepares, promotes or is otherwise involved in terrorism.