Asaduddin Owaisi demands MJ Akbar's resignation over sexual harassment allegations

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday demanded Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar's resignation from his office over allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him in the past three days. Owaisi said, "Three journalists have shown to the world the real face of the cabinet minister who heads MEA and those details are horrific. I demand that PM should immediately sack this minister. We'll wait and see if PM walks the talk." At least seven journalists have come up with complaints of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior at workplace against him.