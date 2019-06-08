Asaduddin Owaisi demands LoP post for AIMIM in Telangana

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi demanded leader of opposition post in Telangana Assembly. Asaduddin Owaisi said, "We will request the speaker of Telangana Assembly to give AIMIM the post of leader of opposition as we are second largest party in the state. We have more numbers than Congress. Our party will meet the speaker and we expect that he will take positive action." Asaduddin Owaisi also took a jibe on congress party in Telangana. He said, "What goes around comes around."