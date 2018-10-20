Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Centre to bring ordinance on Ram Temple

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday challenged the Centre to bring an ordinance on Ram Temple. Owaisi said, "Who are they threatening that we will bring ordinance. Bring the ordinance, we will see. How will they do it? Come on do it: I challenge them to bring an ordinance. We want to see whether this country will be run according to the Constitution, or according to their whims and desires. Let us see what they can do."