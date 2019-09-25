Asaduddin Owaisi calls President Trump 'illiterate' over 'Modi is father of nation' remark

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president, Asaduddin Owaisi called United States President Trump an 'illiterate' man over latter's remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is 'father of nation'. Slamming US president for his comment, Owaisi said, "Donald Trump is an illiterate man. He is not very educated. Neither he knows anything about India, he is unaware about Mahatma Gandhi. If he had known then he would not have done this 'jumlebazi'. Mahatma Gandhi received the title of 'Father of the Nation' because he earned it."