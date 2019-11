Minister of State Climate Change and Forest Babul Supriyo slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his comments on Ayodhya verdict. Babul Supriyo compared Owaisi with Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. "Asaduddin Owaisi is becoming second Zakir Naik. If he speaks more than required, then we do have law and order in our country," said Supriyo. Owaisi recently tweeted "I want my masjid back".