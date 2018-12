All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi arrived at party office in Hyderabad ahead of vote counting in Telangana. Owaisi has extended support to Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao's TRS in the state. Vote counting of Assembly elections in five states of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will commence at 8 AM.