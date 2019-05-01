Asaduddin Owaisi alleges Model Code of Conduct violation as Shiv Sena proposes for burqa ban

After Shiv Sena's proposal to ban burqa in public places, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Shiv Sena is ignorant, Supreme Court's judgment on privacy clearly says that choice is now a fundamental right. It's a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. I request Election Commission to take immediate note of it, as it's an attempt to create polarisation." Earlier on Monday, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena issued an order banning face veils in public places.