Asaduddin Owaisi accuses Modi govt for taking 99.99% profit of RBI

While addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on August 27, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Modi government is the first government which is taking about 99.99% profit of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and prior to this, no other government took this much profit percentage of RBI." Further discussing about his party plans in the coming time, Owaisi added, "Definitely, I will go to Jharkhand and we have our unit working there in the state. Most probably, we will be contesting elections in Jharkhand as well. We have our alliance with Bala Saheb in Maharashtra and it will remain intact." "We haven't decided about Gujarat yet and once it will be finalised then, we will let you all know about the same," he further stated.