Aryan Khan Looks Blazing HOT As He Flaunts His Perfect Abs! (View Pic)

Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan is once again popping up on social media, thanks to the latest hot picture that he posted! We all know that all these star kids are far away from the social media platforms. But when it comes to Aryan Khan, he makes sure to stun his followers every now and then with cool pictures of himself. The recent one in his Instagram album is this blazing picture where he is flaunting his abs. There have been many instances where Aryan has posted such hot pictures and this one too will make you want him to capture the silver screen space asap!

He posted this pic with his gang and may be he is up for some game as he captioned the pic as ‘Game Day’. One cannot miss the fact that he is exactly looking like his super star father as the days pass by. It is as if a junior SRK is in the making.

Anyway, even though fans would love to see Aryan Khan more often on social media, it seems that he is not much keen on doing that. His mom Gauri Khan’s latest instagram pic featuring him is the proof. She posted, ” Posting an image …of my son without his permission… hope I don’t get fired.” Even SRK posted a picture with Suhana sneakily, telling us how Suhana would scold him for using extra filters! Looks like the Khan siblings are very much concious about their social media presence! Coming back to this pic, what are your thoughts on it?