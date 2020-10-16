Arvind Menon moves HC to shift pending cases against BJP leaders to probe agency outside West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary Arvind Menon has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking directions to shift all 138 pending cases against their party leaders to an investigative agency outside West Bengal.

Earlier, Menon had alleged that the BJP leadership in West Bengal is being attacked with false accusations and has become the victim of the lies of the Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led state government.

"I have filed a writ petition appealing to the high court to intervene in the issue where the state BJP leadership in Bengal is being attacked with false accusations and have become the victim of the lies of the Trinamool and Mamata government," Menon had tweeted on Thursday.

In the following tweet, he said, "Our message is clear that this anarchy of Mamata and her nephew will not be accepted. After Durga Puja BJP will be aggressively campaigning for TMC-free Bengal."

This comes after the Kolkata Police recently booked several BJP leaders, including its national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, National Vice President Mukul Roy, MPs Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh and others over a protest march.

The BJP leaders were booked under charges of unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt to those deployed for duty, applying criminal forces towards the police personnel and violation of the COVID-19 restrictions over the Nabanna Chalo Abhiyaan on October 8. (ANI)