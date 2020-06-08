Arvind Kejriwal Unwell With Fever, Sore Throat; #TakeCareAK Trends on Twitter As Netizens Wish Delhi CM Good Health Ahead of His COVID-19 Test

New Delhi, June 8: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been suffering from fever and a sore throat since Sunday and may take a test for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh. The AAP supremo has self-quarantined himself as a precautionary measure. Since this news broke out, wishes for his quick recovery have started pouring in. Arvind Kejriwal Suffering From Fever, Sore Throat Since Sunday, Delhi CM Likely to Undergo Coronavirus Test Tomorrow: Reports.

"Take Care AK" (#TakeCareAK) began trending on Twitter with netizens flood their timeline with wishes, praying for his speedy recovery. AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha, BJP Delhi President Adesh Kumar Gupta, Kumar Viswas, Swati Maliwal among others have wished for Kejriwal's good health. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Blames Centre For Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Says 'International Flights Should've Been Stopped on Time'.

"Dear @ArvindKejriwal - you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you. #TakeCareAK," Raghav Chadha Tweeted.

Dear @ArvindKejriwal - you are our inspiration and hero - a frontline warrior against coronavirus. You put yourself at risk for the well-being of people of Delhi. As you face a health challenge, our thoughts, wishes and prayers are with you. #TakeCareAK — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 8, 2020





Newly-appointed Delhi BJP Chief wished for Kejriwal's speedy recovery. He also informed that he called Delhi CM after being informed about his health.

मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी के अस्वस्थ होने की जानकारी मिलने पर अभी फोन कर उनकी कुशलक्षेम पूछी ।

ईश्वर से प्रार्थना वह शीघ्र स्वस्थ हों। — Adesh Kumar Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) June 8, 2020





Kumar Viswas Tweet:

Get well soon @ArvindKejriwal — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) June 8, 2020





Dr Balbir Singh Tweet:

Dearest @ArvindKejriwal you are an inspirational leader who has been leading the ground battle from the front line. The only chief minster to work like this despite huge risk due to underlying health conditions. Our hopes & prayers are with you #TakeCareAK — Dr Balbir Singh (@AAPbalbir) June 8, 2020





AAP Maharashtra Tweet:

The thoughts and prayers of our entire Maharashtra team is with @ArvindKejriwal at this tough time!#TakeCareAK — AAP महाराष्ट्र (@AAPMaharashtra) June 8, 2020





Swati Maliwal Tweet:

Despite being severely diabetic, our CM @arvindkejriwal ji has led the corona battle from the front and has been constantly on the ground. Really hope & pray that his corona report is negative & he remains fit & healthy! His leadership is indispensable. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/lbmtl80gkw — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 8, 2020





Here's How Twitterati Reacted:

@ArvindKejriwal uncle , everyday in morning I prayer to god for my family . Just heard that you are not well . From tomorrow onwards I include you in my prayer . Get well soon AK uncle #TakeCareAK pic.twitter.com/pOnnZJLjMu — Gurliv Singh (@GurlivSingh6) June 8, 2020





Wishing you a speedy recovery and we all are praying for your good health @ArvindKejriwal sir 🙏🙏

You will be back with a bang 👍☺🙏 #TakeCareAK pic.twitter.com/vFGYFO87LV — tkbhat (@bhatvicky73) June 8, 2020





Get well soon Our Hero

@ArvindKejriwal Ji Wishing your speedy recovery 🙏#TakeCareAK pic.twitter.com/lBLh3BiTvZ — 𝕍𝕒𝕚𝕓𝕙𝕒𝕧 𝕁𝕒𝕚𝕤𝕨𝕒𝕝✍️ (@vaibhavkjaiswal) June 8, 2020





According to the Monday morning update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has reported 28,936 COVID-19 cases. Of the total, 17125 are active while 10,999 individuals have recovered. 812 people have also died due to the infection.