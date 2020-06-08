Arvind Kejriwal Unwell With Fever, Sore Throat; #TakeCareAK Trends on Twitter As Netizens Wish Delhi CM Good Health Ahead of His COVID-19 Test

New Delhi, June 8: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been suffering from fever and a sore throat since Sunday and may take a test for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh. The AAP supremo has self-quarantined himself as a precautionary measure. Since this news broke out, wishes for his quick recovery have started pouring in. Arvind Kejriwal Suffering From Fever, Sore Throat Since Sunday, Delhi CM Likely to Undergo Coronavirus Test Tomorrow: Reports.

"Take Care AK" (#TakeCareAK) began trending on Twitter with netizens flood their timeline with wishes, praying for his speedy recovery. AAP national spokesperson Raghav Chadha, BJP Delhi President Adesh Kumar Gupta, Kumar Viswas, Swati Maliwal among others have wished for Kejriwal's good health. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Blames Centre For Rising COVID-19 Numbers, Says 'International Flights Should've Been Stopped on Time'.

According to the Monday morning update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has reported 28,936 COVID-19 cases. Of the total, 17125 are active while 10,999 individuals have recovered. 812 people have also died due to the infection.