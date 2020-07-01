Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Situation in Delhi Improving, But There is No Room For Complacency' As COVID-19 Tally in National Capital Jumps to 87,360 Cases

New Delhi, July 1: In a press conference held on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the situation in the national capital is improving in the last few days. He, however, said that there is no room for complacency as the virus is unpredictable. "We must continue our efforts with more vigour," said Kejriwal.

He further spoke about the prediction of 1 lakh coronavirus cases, out of which 60,000 would be active cases by June 30. He said, "Today we only have 26,000 active cases. This is the result of everyone’s hard work. We have been able to control the situation." India Reports 507 Deaths, 18,653 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Coronavirus Tally Crosses 5.8 Lakh Cases.

'Situation in Delhi is Improving, But There is No Room For Complacency', Says Delhi CM:

Talking about increasing the number of tests, he said earlier around 31 out of 100 people whose samples were collected tested positive for coronavirus. However, the numbers have improved and today 13 out of 100 people test positive, which is a good indication. The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital increased to 87,360.