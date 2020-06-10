Arvind Kejriwal Discusses Coronavirus Situation in Delhi With Amit Shah, Tweets 'Home Minister Assured Cooperation'

New Delhi, June 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the national capital. Tweeting about his meeting with Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal said the Union Home Minister has assured all help to the Delhi government in dealing the coronavirus crisis. Kejriwal's meeting with Shah came a day after his test report came negative for coronavirus. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says '80,000 Beds Being Arranged to Prepare For 5.25 Lakh Cases Estimate'.

"Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon’ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation (sic)," the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted. Earlier today, he asserted that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order to keep hospitals in the national capital open for non-residents of Delhi will be implemented. Baijal overruled Kejriwal government's order to reserve beds in private and Delhi government hospitals for city residents only. Arvind Kejriwal Tests Negative For COVID-19, AAP Govt Predicts 5.5 Lakh Cases In Delhi By July 31.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal contended that Delhi is faced with a big challenge as recent data shows that there will be a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital in the coming days. "Data shows that Covid-19 cases will significantly increase in Delhi in the coming days. We have a big challenge ahead. Keep yourself safe and make it a mass movement. Wear a mask, wash hands and maintain social distancing," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also projected exponential growth in the city's numbers. "Till June 15, there will be 44,000 Covid-19 cases and we would require 6,600 beds. We would hit one lakh cases and require 15,000 beds by June 30," he said. He added that the cases would mount to 2.5 lakh and the city would require 33,000 beds by July 15, while by July 31, there will be 5.32 lakh cases and 80,000 beds will be needed.