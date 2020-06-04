People Are Really Pissed With Arvind Kejriwal Over Corona App. Here's Why

When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an app on 2 June which shows the number of available beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals, he said that there was an information gap which could now be filled. While the government has arranged sufficient beds, he said, people didn’t know which hospital had vacant beds or available ventilators.

This is a significant issue, as Mandeep Singh’s account, published by HuffPost India, shows. Singh’s father-in-law, who had Covid-19, was turned away from various hospitals which claimed they did not have beds. He finally died at the LNJP Hospital on Thursday morning.

This is not an isolated incident, as people’s experience with the ‘Delhi Corona’ app shows. Several people have taken to Twitter to complain that while the Delhi government app shows that hospitals have beds, they or people they know have been denied admission in these places.

@ArvindKejriwal Respected C M ji I am in Dubai my friend in Delhi .You bed app is fake? It show bed but bed not available.His father is 65 plus and got covid positiv.Pls look into it pls arrange one bed for his father . Gaurav Kalra +91 98106 77334 Pls do needfull ASAP pls — Amit Rathore ,Genie (@AmitRathore79) June 4, 2020

@CMODelhi@ArvindKejriwal@msisodia Sir, none of the information on the Delhi corona app seems to be authentic. I have a positive corona patient at my home and I just called 15 private hospitals but none of them have a single bed available. please help us here. URGENT!!! PLZ !! — Namit Grover (@NamitGrover3) June 2, 2020

@ArvindKejriwal@SatyendarJain ground reality is bad giving interview is easy yesterday we suffered for 8 hours to get a bed and u said Delhi is prepared no beds in hospital ur app is all lie do something #Hospital#DelhiFightsCorona#COVID — GAURAV DHANAWAT (@Gauravdhanawat) June 4, 2020

As of Wednesday, the Delhi government app showed that 33 beds for Covid-19 patients were vacant in the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The...

