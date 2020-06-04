People Are Really Pissed With Arvind Kejriwal Over Corona App. Here's Why

Akshita Jain
Doctors and health workers at LNJP Hospital on 30 May. 

When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an app on 2 June which shows the number of available beds for Covid-19 patients in hospitals, he said that there was an information gap which could now be filled. While the government has arranged sufficient beds, he said, people didn’t know which hospital had vacant beds or available ventilators.

This is a significant issue, as Mandeep Singh’s account, published by HuffPost India, shows. Singh’s father-in-law, who had Covid-19, was turned away from various hospitals which claimed they did not have beds. He finally died at the LNJP Hospital on Thursday morning.  

This is not an isolated incident, as people’s experience with the ‘Delhi Corona’ app shows. Several people have taken to Twitter to complain that while the Delhi government app shows that hospitals have beds, they or people they know have been denied admission in these places.  

As of Wednesday, the Delhi government app showed that 33 beds for Covid-19 patients were vacant in the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The...

