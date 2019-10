Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attended a Dussehra function at Lav Kush Ram Leela in Red Fort. Kejriwal was accompanied by several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was also seen at the Dussehra event. Delhi CM also shot two arrows from his bow at the function to initiate the burning of the effigy of Ravana. Dussehra is celebrated across India as a win of good over evil.