Arundhati Roy, Tharoor to participate in Penguin Fever

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Leading publisher Penguin Random House India has announced that literary heavyweights, including the Booker winning author Arundhati Roy and writer-politician Shashi Tharoor, will be participating in a special edition of the annual Spring Fever it organises.

The publisher is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and the special edition of the Spring Fever is titled "Penguin Fever," where leading writers will discuss and debate on issues of both literary as well as contemporary interest over a period of five days, starting October 26.

Hosted at the Amphitheatre at the India Habitat Centre, an open-air library of Penguin Random House books during the daytime will be a browser's paradise; in the evenings, the same space will transform into a hub of literary bustle, featuring key authors, previews of forthcoming and current attractions, panel discussions around interesting and relevant topics, often followed by performances.

The festival presents an opportunity for Delhi's young audience to interact with their favourite authors. It is the first festival of its kind organised by an Indian publisher.

