Arunachal's Anshu Jamsenpa given rousing welcome in Kathmandu after Everest record

Itanagar(Arunachal Pradesh)[India], May 28 (ANI) Famed woman mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa was given a grand welcome in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Sunday after conquering Mt. Everest for a record fifth time. She is the only woman in the world to achieve this feat.

"It is a great feeling, as from the top of Everest it feels like heaven. It felt like i am inmother Earth's lap," she told me here over telephone at 2.50 p.m. today before getting delinked.

Thanks to her husband, Tsering Wange's initiative, I was able to get in touch with her. Her voice was faintly audible through the Airtel mobile.

Jamsenpa reached the top of the summit for the second time in less than a week, her expedition team said on May 21, setting a record for women for a double ascent of the world's highest mountain in a single season.

She had returned from the 8,848-metre (29,028-feet) peak on May 16, before turning around after a short rest to repeat the feat.

"Jamsenpa, 37, mother of two girls, had reached the summit of Everest at 8 a.m. (02:15 GMT) on Saturday (May 16) for the second time this season, setting a new record," said Dawa Lama of Dream Himalaya Adventures.

The current record set by a woman mountaineer and certified by the Guinness Book of World Records, is held by Nepali climber Chhurim Sherpa, who in 2012 become the first woman to scale the peak twice in a season.

Jamsenpa has climbed Mount Everest five times. She intended to make the summit in 2014, but the climbing season was cancelled after an avalanche killed 16 Nepali guides.

Another attempt the following year was foiled after an avalanche -- this one triggered by a massive earthquake that left swathes of Nepal in ruins -- killed 18 people at the base camp.

Last week, Nepali climber Lhakpa Sherpa broke her own record for the greatest number of summit climbs by a woman after scaling the peak for an eighth time.

More than 120 climbers have made it to the summit this season, with the first ascents delayed by high winds, fresh snowfall and unusually cold temperatures.

There are concerns that the high number of summit permits being issued by Nepal could cause dangerous "traffic jams" on the mountain as climbers target a brief window of favourable weather before the monsoon in June.

This year's climbing season has already been marred by two deaths, including that of legendary Swiss climber Ueli Steck who fell from a ridge during an acclimatization climb. (ANI)