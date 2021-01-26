Arunachal Pradesh Governor urges people to continue with COVID-19 precautions

Itanagar, Jan 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state to continue to take COVID-19 precautions by observing all standard operating procedures (SoPs) to fight the pandemic.

Unfurling the National Tricolour on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day at Indira Gandhi Park here, the governor paid homage to the COVID-19 warriors who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The celebration remained a low key affair this year due to the pandemic as only a small numbers of people were invited to attend the celebration by maintaining all COVID-19 protocols.

'I thank the people from the core of my heart for their unprecedented cooperation and standing united in these challenging times, fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud of the fact that two Made in India vaccines are now available. We will keep on working hard to ramp up our capacity for covering more and more population for vaccination as per the guidelines of the Centre,' Mishra said.

He, however, said that vaccination does not mean that the people lower their guards and appealed to the people to continue to take precautions such as wearing mask, washing hands regularly, avoiding spitting in public places and observing physical distancing.

The governor said the state government had taken up a massive Rs 400 crore mission for upgrading the infrastructure in the district hospitals, besides establishing ICU facilities at seven locations in the state.

'The government had purchased 78 ambulances which will provide service in the remote corners of the state. Around 400 staff nurses, 66 medical officers and 34 specialists' doctors have been recruited during the last few months,' he added.

The governor while highlighting various achievements of the government informed that the government is actively pursuing the 'CM Comprehensive Road Development Plan' to provide all-weather road connectivity to all the administrative headquarters.

'We are closely working with all executing agencies for better road connectivity in border areas of the state.

Preparation of detail project report (DPR) for the Frontier Highway will commence soon,' he said, adding that the Centre has approved scheme to provide 4G mobile connectivity to 1,683 remotely located villages by 2022 under the Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan.

The governor said that the state government has planned to provide potable tap water connection to all rural households by 2023, one year ahead of the national target, under Jal Jeevan Mission.

'The government is putting in all efforts to ensure electricity connectivity of all the districts with the National Grid which will ensure villages and rural households get electrification. This will improve the power supply system in urban areas and ensure supply of quality power to consumers with ease of transaction,' he disclosed.

He said, for safety of women and to fight crime against the fair sex, all women police stations have been opened in Itanagar, Seppa, Tawang and Pasighat and the government is planning to establish similar stations in the remaining districts.

'This year, the prime focus of my government will be to bring educational reforms in tune with the New National Education Policy,' Mishra added.

Referring to the agriculture sector, the governor said that the government has successfully formed 25 Farmers Producers Companies (FPC) comprising more than 8,000 farmers and 10 Farmers Producers Organizations (FPO) comprising 1,000 farmers.

'In our effort to increase farmers' income, under Arunachal Pradesh Bee and Honey Mission, we have expanded farmer's activities in 10 potential districts. We have also taken up a plan to certify large areas as organic,' he said.

The governor said that under the 'Chief Minister Skill Advance Certificate Course' Scheme for harnessing the tourism potential, training on adventure sports like mountaineering, trekking, river rafting, mountain biking, paragliding, is being provided through National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) at Dirang in West Kameng district.

'The Centre has approved a major project under 'Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD)' scheme for development of Parshuram Kund in Lohit district,' he said.

For dialect preservation, he said, the government working on linguistic survey and taking up construction of indigenous heritage centres including centrally funded Tagore Cultural Complex in a phased manner covering all districts, the governor added.

Ceremonial march past by various contingents of security forces and announcement of state awards by the Chief Secretary were the highlights of the celebration. PTI UPL RG RG