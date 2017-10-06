Arunachal Governor, CM condole deaths in IAF chopper crash

Itanagar, Oct 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brigadier B.D. Mishra (retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday condoled the death of seven people in an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter Mi-17 V5 crash in Tawang near the India-China border.

"The unfortunate accident has saddened all as the experienced pilot and crew of the aircraft were accomplishing a very challenging logistic mission for the troops and the citizens in the inaccessible part of this frontier state," Mishra said.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of armed forces personnel and the crew in the helicopter, the Governor said: "The noble services of these armed forces personnel will be remembered by all of us forever."

In his condolence message, Khandu mourned the death of the Army and Air Force personnel and termed the incident very unfortunate.

The Russian-manufactured Mi-17 V5 chopper with five IAF and two Army personnel took off from Khirmu and was on its way to Yangtse to drop off kerosene jerry cans at an Army camp of the 10 Madras Regiment.

The wreckage was located at Tapugar area, about 130 km away from Tawang.

