Arunachal gears up to host 3rd round of INRC

Itanagar, Nov 1 (IANS) It will be a battle for top honours amongst the top motorists from across the country, as the third round of India's biggest motorsports event -- the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) -- will be staged here from November 2 to 4.

Hosted by the Motorsports Club of Arunachal, which has been affiliated to the Federation of Motorsports Clubs Of India (FMSCI) -- the apex governing body of motorsports in the country since 1999, the event will also witness the launch of Arunachal Tourism Police, the first such force in Northeast India aimed exclusively at helping tourists and providing a safe environment for visitors to the state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu will flag off the 'Rally of Arunachal' MRF FMSCI INRC from the state-of-art Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here, while the state's Director General Of Police, S.B.K. Singh will flag off the competitive Special Stages (SS) of the rally from Itanagar's Service Park on Saturday.

The deputy Commissioner of Itanagar, Prince Dhawan, will flag off the competitive round on Sunday.

The Arunachal SURAKSHA Mobile App will also be launched during the rally.

Apart from top individual competitors who have won many titles in the country and abroad, rally teams from major automotive companies like Volkswagen, Mahindra and Yokohama will be participating in the 'Rally of Arunachal'.

The Mahindra team of ace rallyist Gaurav Gill -- the first Indian to win the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship, and Amarjit Ghosh will be the star draws of the 'Rally Of Arunachal', which will also feature Arka Motorsports team of Karna Kadur and Rahil Kant Raj, both top rallyists of the country.

The rally will also feature three teams from Nagaland and one from Arunachal Pradesh.

The special stages of the rally on Saturday and Sunday will be held along National Highway 425 from Chimpu to Hollongi near the state capital.

The Motorsports Club of Arunachal (MSCA) aims at promoting motorsports in the state and the Northeast and generating awareness about the vast unexplored potential for adventure tourism in the state as well as in the entire region.

