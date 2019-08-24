Arun Jaitley's 'untimely' death a great loss for nation: Baba Ramdev

While condoling the death of former union finance minister Arun Jaitley, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev said the untimely death of the senior BJP leader is a great loss for the country. Speaking to media, he said, "Today, the country has lost a great leader. Jaitley's death is an irreparable loss to the country. It is a personal loss. I cannot forget the personal relations with me and Patanjali. I pay my tribute to him on behalf of the whole nation and Patanjali family." "I have been discussing various issues with him for the last 12 years. He took great decisions like demonetisation," Ramdev added. Arun Jaitley passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on August 24. He was 66-years-old. His mortal remains will be cremated at Nigam Bodh Ghat in New Delhi on August 25.