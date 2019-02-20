Arun Jaitley's befitting reply to Pakitan PM's demand for proof in Pulwama Attack

Imran Khan's statement on the Pulwama terror attack was a form of confession, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, hours after the Pakistani Prime Minister denied the country's involvement in the strike but warned India against any retaliatory action. "This confession may be in the form of muscle-flexing and those perpetrators are admittedly located in the country of which Shri Khan is the Prime Minister," Jaitley said, speaking at a cabinet briefing on Tuesday evening.