Arun Jaitley unveils MCX's gold options contracts on Dhanteras

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX) launched India's first gold options contract on the occasion of Dhanteras in the national capital. The commodity options trading with gold was unveiled by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. FM Jaitley said that it's a great beginning and he is sure this venture will be extremely useful and successful as far as the trade and the entire industry dealing in this subject (gold) is concerned. Jaitley added that the government has been putting in consistent effort to formalize gold trade through policy formulation. The more it formalizes itself, the better it is for the consumers, jewellers, and for those trading in this.