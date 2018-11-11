Arun Jaitley terms GST 'monumental reform'

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley came out in defence of the indirect taxation reform and termed it as 'monumental'. His defence came a day after former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan criticized the Goods and Services tax (GST) reform. He also maintained that the GST disrupted the growth for only two quarters after which it increased to seven percent to 7.7 percent and then to 8.2 percent last quarters. He said, "You will always have critics and cynics who will come up and say GST slowed down India's growth. But is this a response to every monumental reform? The Union Minister was speaking at Union Bank of India's 100th anniversary celebrations event through a video link.