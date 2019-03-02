Arun Jaitley slams 'compulsive contrarians' for denouncing IAF strikes in Balakot

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday took a dig at people who denounced Indian Air Force's (IAF) strikes in Pakistan's Balakot by saying that ''compulsive contrarians'' found a ''new Balakot'' across the Line of Control (LoC) without realising that the only Bala Kote near the LoC is inside India's territory, and asked, ''Why would our forces attack our own territory?'' ''When our Air Force reached Balakot in KPK before we could get any information some people started saying Balakot is along LoC. Some people whom I call compulsive contrarians found a new Balakot and didn't check that that Bala Kote is in our Poonch. Why'd our forces attack our territory?'' Jaitley said in New Delhi where he released 'Mann ki Baat' book. Some of the media reports have questioned the IAF strikes and the quantum of damage it caused to the enemy nation.