Arun Jaitley rules out any possibility of scrapping the Rafale deal

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rejected the possibility of scrapping the Rafale deal in view of the controversies and allegations on the government. He asserted that these jets are coming to India as they are needed for security and defence of the country. He said, "These jets are coming to India... They are required for Indian defence. They will enhance the combat ability of the Indian Air Force (IAF)... This is a clean government to government deal. Modi government is the cleanest government in the history while the UPA government of 2004-14 was the most corrupt government...By allegations, you don't prove anything".