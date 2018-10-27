Arun Jaitley remembers Atal Bihari Vajpyee's best speech

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said that he found Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speech delivered in Parliament in May, 1964 where he stood up to pay his obituary tribute to Pandit Nehru, to be the single best speech among the other speeches delivered by Vajpayee. Arun Jaitley while speaking at India Ideas Conclave in New Delhi, said, "His (Atal Bihari Vajpayee's) single best speech according to me was in Parliament in May 1964, when as a 38-yerar-old MP, and leader of Jana Sangh, he stood up to pay his obituary tribute to Pandit Nehru. In my view, in independent India, an extempore speech of that quality is unprecedented and has probably never been delivered."