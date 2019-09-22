Artists working round the clock to meet demand of 'Durga' idols ahead of festival

Idols of Goddess Durga are being made in Assam's Guwahati ahead of festival. Artists work for long hours to complete the work on time. Demand of idols of Goddess Durga has increased as the festival is nearing. 'Durga Pooja' is scheduled to take place in October this year. 10-day festival is celebrated with great fervour across India. IT marks the battle of Goddess Durga with the deceptive demn resulting in her victory. The festival epitomises the victory of good over evil.