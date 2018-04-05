Artistic gymnastics: Yogeshwar, Rakesh in finals

Gold Coast, April 5 (IANS) Yogeshwar Singh qualified for the men's artistic gymnastics individual all-round final, while Rakesh Patra topped the rings apparatus qualifying competition in the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Yogeshwar finished 21st with 75.300 points. Yogeshwar secured 12.450 points in floor exercise, 12.750 in pommel horse, 12.350 in rings, 13.050 in vault, 12.300 in parallel bars and 12.400 in horizontal bar.

Ashish Kumar, a 2010 CWG medallist, finished 25th respectively in the qualifiers with 71.700 points. Ashish got 13.050 points in floor exercise, 11.150 in pommel horse, 11.300 in rings, 13.150 in vault, 12.650 in parallel bars and 10.400 in horizontal bar.

In the men's team event, the Indian trio finished eighth, with England, Canada and Scotland taking the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively. India collected 174.300 points in total.

Rakesh stunned the line-up by scoring a brilliant 13.950 points in the Rings event. He got 5.600 points for his difficulty level and 8.350 points for execution.

Whiel the all-round final will take place on Saturday, the rings final will be held on Sunday

--IANS

pur/vm