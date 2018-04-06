Artistic gymnastics: Pranati Das, Pranati Nayak in finals

Gold Coast, April 6 (IANS) India's artistic gymnasts Pranati Das and Pranati Nayak qualified for the individual women's all-round and vault finals respectively on a disappointing day for World Cup medallist Aruna Budda Reddy at the XXI Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Das finished 21st in the all-around final, with a total of 43.800 points -- 12.600 points in vault, 9.750 in uneven bars, 10.150 in balance beam and 11.300 in floor exercise.

In the individual vault, Nayak was fourth with 13.300 points. She got 13.250 in the first effort and in the second effort, she bagged 13.350.

Reddy, who had scripted history by winning a bronze at the Gymnastics World Cup in February, was 22nd in the all-around competition with 43.500 points.

In the women's team event, India -- comprising the trio -- finished seventh out of eight countries.

--IANS

