Artiste’s ‘Cover’ on Farmers Is Not From National Geographic

An image of a magazine cover is being circulated with the claim that it is the official cover of an edition of the National Geographic magazine. The cover story claims to be on the farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws.

However, we found it to be an ‘imaginary’ cover and none of the recent issues released by the said magazine carries it.

CLAIM

The image shows a man in a green turban with a text that reads: “When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty.”

The image further mentions that the cover was allegedly released in ‘Winter 2020’.

You can view the archived version here.

Several social media users have shared the image on Facebook and Twitter with the same claim.

You can view the archived version here.

You can view the archived version here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On carefully looking at the viral image, we noticed a watermark which read: ‘@anoopreet’.

Also Read: Video From Local Polls in Raj Shared as Farmers Beating BJP MLA

We then searched for the handle on Google and came across an Instagram account of one Anoopreet who had shared the viral image.

The description mentioned that it’s an ‘imaginary’ cover and an artwork done by the user. It further credited the image of the man used in the cover to PTI photographer Ravi Choudhary.

Ravi Choudhary had shared the image on his Instagram profile on 27 December 2020 with the caption: ‘The Green revolutionaries of 2020!’

We also looked up National Geographic magazine’s covers for the months of December 2020 and January 2021, but none of the covers matched the one that went viral.

National Geographic magazine’s cover for December 2020 issue.

National Geographic magazine’s cover for January 2021 issue.

Evidently, an ‘imaginary’ cover was circulated to falsely claim that it is the official cover of the National Geographic magazine.

Also Read: No, Nepal Supreme Court Has Not Banned Loudspeakers in Mosques

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.Artiste’s ‘Cover’ on Farmers Is Not From National GeographicWill India-Born Lawyer Make Biden’s US Senate Dream Come True? . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.