Artist in Jodhpur Weaves Cots with Covid Messages to Spread Awareness

It has been over a year since the country is battling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. In this adverse time, several artists have come forward to spread awareness about the precautionary measures to tackle COVID-19. Paintings, graffiti, and posters have emerged as a quite popular means to create awareness. But a unique initiative came to light from Rajasthan’s Jodhpur. A man, who weaves cots for a living is using his craft to send across positive messages to people. He also spreads awareness about COVID-19 through the same.

While weaving the cots, Shravan weaves messages like ‘Do Gaz Doori, Mask Hai Zaroori’, ‘Desh Jeetega, Corona Harega’ on them. Talking about his initiative with ANI, Shravan said that people will likely buy these cots and place them at their homes. Further, he said, these cots will constantly remind people to follow COVID guidelines and will also motivate them.

Shravan informed that he has been making cots for several years. But this time, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, he thought to give it a twist and infuse awareness messages. “I have done it for my country,” he added.

On June 12, Rajasthan recorded 16 COVID casualties, including 3 in Jodhpur, 2 each in Alwar, Ganganagar, Jaipur, and Udaipur, 1 each in Baran, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, and Jaisalmer. On June 13, the state registered 308 new cases of COVID-19, taking the COVID caseload of Rajasthan to 9,49,684. 7 deaths and 1260 recoveries were also recorded on June 13 till 7 pm.

Talking about the country, 70,421 new COVID infections were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India maintained its declining trend of cases. The country reported the lowest single-day COVID-19 spike in 74 days.

Total cases in the country have mounted to 2,95,10,410, while the daily positive rate is at 4.72 per cent.

