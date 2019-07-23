Artist collects soil from residences of Pulwama attack brave hearts to build memorial

An artist from Maharashtra is collecting soil of Pulwama slain soldiers from their residences. He wants to build a memorial on the first anniversary of dreaded Pulwama terror attack. Umesh Jadhav hails from Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. He has started a unique initiative to salute the brave hearts of Pulwama incident. Umesh is visiting the house of every soldier and collecting soil. He is also collecting soil from their grave to build a memorial in the shape of India's map. He started this campaign from April 09, 2019 and by now he has travelled to several states including Kerala, Karnataka etc. He will be heading to other places in the coming time. He aims to complete this campaign by February 14, 2020 which will also be marked as first anniversary of Pulwama incident. The initiative is completely crowd funded. Umesh has a special designed car with several messages written on it which is dedicated to the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). While speaking to ANI on this campaign, Umesh said, "We will use the soil to build a memorial in shape of India's map in Pulwama. It's a crowd funded campaign. We will reach Pulwama on first year anniversary of the incident". On February 14, 2019 a JeM suicide bomber rammed vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their CRPF's convoy in Pulwama. More than 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in the attack.