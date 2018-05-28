Artist attracts art lovers with acute detailed paintings

There are paintings that touch your heart and then there are paintings that look so real that you are forced to believe it's either a print of a photograph. Artist Priyanka Yele's work of contemporary art, where she details each and every minute part of her painting has made an impression on artists who dwell beyond the boundaries of India. "I did my bachelor's in art, I was not sure to be an artist way back but then I thought I should give it a try. In my third year it triggered that this is something which am inclined towards and then I started painting portraits after that in my masters I had my solo show. I will respect every artist style of work and there are different genre of painters who actually work on particular forms like portrait, landscapes, contemporary, traditional and even mixture of both of them. My work is to put it in a contemporary way. I deal with socio political issues in my work and also the environmental. The textures that I create are the different form in my art work and I bring back the Indian miniature into larger format. Mostly I work in the minute details," she said during an exclusive conversation with ANI.