Artist Aman Gulati draws unique painting of Abhinandan Varthaman on almond in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, who is in Pakistan custody since February 27, is on his way to Attari-Wagah border from where he will be handed over to India. People across the nation are celebrating as Abhinandan Varthaman to be released shortly by Pakistan. Artist Aman Singh Gulati draws unique painting of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on almond in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district tody. Aman Singh Gulati wish to gift this piece of art to Abhinandan Varthaman. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot during an aerial combat between India and Pakistan on February 27. He has been in Pakistan since then.