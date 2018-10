With Navratri just round the corner, artisans have started to prepare 'Bommai Golu' dolls in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. The clay idols are based on traditional themes including Mahabharata, Ramayana. Artisans have also made idols of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and former President APJ Abdul Kalam. Decorating houses with 'Bommai Golu' dolls during Navratri is one of the traditions in South India.