Artificial Intelligence is going to influence everything in future: Dept of Defence Production

Department of Defence Production Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Ajay Kumar on Sunday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is going to influence everything in the future on the issue of AI being introduced in Defence production. Ajay Kumar said, "Artificial Intelligence is going to influence everything in the future. In India, a task force has been set up, under the leadership of Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, where representation is present from defence forces, government, DRDO labs among others." He added, "Many countries have taken steps to ensure that their defence system is fully empowered by the use of AI. In India we have taken steps towards."