Article 370 scrapped: Today J-K has become part of India, says BJD's Prasanna Acharya

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya on Monday supported Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal to repeal Article 370 of the constitution that grants special status to the state. Hailing the proposal, he said that in real sense today, Jammu - Kashmir has become a part of India. "My party supports this resolution. We are a regional party but for us, nation is first," added Acharya. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced in the Parliament to repeal Article 370 of the constitution that grants special status to the state.