Article 370 scrapped: Several B-Town celebs hail Centre's decision

Several Bollywood celebrities hailed Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state. 'PM Narendra Modi' starrer actor Vivek Oberoi has always been an avid supports of Modi regime and he praised the government for scrapping Article 370. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher also tweeted about the article 370. Apart from these stars some stars are some are also asking about is this right thing to do